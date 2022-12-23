Update 1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10208251 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

General:

You can now zoom out enough to see the entire map.

AI:

Fixed a bug introduced on the previous update where the AI fails to find unloading spots for land units.

The AI now tries to avoid placing units over allied production buildings.

Map editor:

Added Ctrl + S / Ctrl + L shortcut for save/load.

Campaign maps can now have more than one human-controlled army.

Added options to control the campaign AI behavior.

