12/23/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.6

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys, I just got notified about this bug about 10 minutes ago, sorry to those of you who experienced it. I already have the patch with the fix exporting right now, so it will be live within a half hour.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue at the end of the side quest "Eyes on the Inside" where there was a typo causing the game to crash when turning in this quest

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː