NEW WEAPONS MAPS AND SYSTEMS!!! Merry Christmas! from our team

V0.9292

12/24/2022

TLDR:

Arsenal upgrade, new loadout UI, reworked Crossing map, new community map, better ping system and a ton of polish!

Weapons:

Artillery, - massive support artillery. Due to its weight limited only to the heavy mech class. Provides ability to fire over obstacles, similar to a mortar. great way to take out camping enemy snipers or maintain control over capture points.

Frag launcher, - a semi-automatic belt-fed hull cracker. Hold fire to charge launcher's coils to fire the projectile further, pull trigger 2nd time to detonate. Another weapon that affords non direct firing, bounces off walls, terrain.

Smoke launcher, - a quick deployment smoke system designed to drastically alter the battlefield, disrupt enemy sight and provide cover for you and your squad. Fires similar to the frag launcher but detonates on impact.

Maps:

Crossing has been completely rebuilt and arted out.

Our first community made map by Torridien. A different take on junkyard with more space, parking structures, better verticality.

Changes to Zone 13 spawn areas, added more protection.

All maps received a spawn rework to work better with the newly added weapons.

Mechs:

Pinging system now shows range to help identify enemy's locations and provide info for artillery aiming.

Pinging an enemy now locks the ping onto their mech and tracks them for a few seconds, even if they go behind cover.

Slide select sectors, - added a few mechanics to help select sectors to heal easier and faster than ever before.

UI:

New loadout UI, - reworked the menu for changing your loadout, making it easier to pick weapons, mech classes, consumables and more (to be added).

Loadout presets, - you can now create up to 5 loadout presets for quick switching in matches.

HUD icons have been reworked and now should be more clear, have less issues.

Killfeed, - added basic kill info, for your kills and deaths. Tells you who you killed or who killed you. We'll be expanding this in the next updates with weapon info, more feed events like players joining and leaving the match.

Misc:

Tons of bugs were fixed, probably most notable are dead mechs ragdolling into the sky and heads spinning at supersonic speeds.

Added new bugs to discover and fix later.

Polish on existing maps, rockets tuning, optimization.