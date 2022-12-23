Hello respected community!

Just a small update to hopefully make your day better :)

I've just released one special update today. Holidays are comming and winter nights are prolonging, I think we all have a great opportunity to enjoy some magic in our game.

So, there is a new Santa quest!

Several children in the game are missing from Santa's list. Lets hope we still have some time to fix this, and ensure that every single child, especially those living out of towns in poor old houses will have truly happy Merry Christmas.

Hurry up to find Santa somewhere on the map and fill his (route)list with poor buildings all over the map!

And to be honest, such an update with identifiable flying objects can help me test some basic functionality of one of the next big updates ;)

Vouchers

For the very last minute gifts, I just want to kindly offer you the possibility to get your gift voucher and steam key directly on www.mashinky.com/#Mpurchase. You may print voucher located there, buy the game directly in the same place or on humble store webpage (steam woun't give you the key directly), write the key onto the printed voucher and you have beatiful gift in just a few minutes ;)

Holiday season and big thank you!

I just want to thank you for another awesome year with the best community I could ever wish for and it is a great pleasure to work on this game for you.

Please have a beautiful holiday season and I wish you all the best for the upcoming next year!

Best regards,

Jan