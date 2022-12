Share · View all patches · Build 10207969 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 17:46:18 UTC by Wendy

CRT filter now works in all resolutions along with a variety of more subtle visual bug fixes.

Killing snakes very rarely could crash the game but that is long gone.

You can now pause the game and not return to menu immediately, it also pauses the music.

Other very minor fixes are also in this new build.