Test Build Update 20.8.5...

Share · View all patches · Build 10207920 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Let's kick some bike tires and get into 20.8.5

This build is now live on test admin server to work out any bugs....

This Update will clean up a lot with some polish and a good wiper!!

I do want to warn you as it will get harder for your survival with the NEW UPDATE...

Now this update will include....

-Lantern to Flashlight upgraded!

Flashlights now have a larger radius for seeing in the dark!

-Mi Device Updated!

-Website update for more help for beginners!

-Webtoons updates including NEW Issue #12 of Miolhr!

-More Enemies now have New Abilities!



-NEW Enemy Abilities includes..

-Tranquil Ability will disable using items in battle!

-Glare Ability will disable the enemy from using items or fleeing from

battle!

-Blinding Ultra Ability now has an increased radius!

-Mining Bikes updated!

-Multiple fixes with mining bikes including durability and escaping mines!

-Lantern animation updated!

-Upgradeable safety in beds in safehouse now allow you to get 100% protection from looters attacks!

-Some home lanterns have increased lighting ranges!

-Animation updated for Abilities and Ultra Abilities!

-Getting a High enough IQ can now help you break into safes!

-Some bandits, raiders and looters have lanterns in dark locations!



-Mi Sync devices are now upgradable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Home storage upgradeable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Safehouse storage upgradeable!

-Increased storage when upgraded!

-Enemy movements randomized!

-Some enemies have randomized movements!

-This means at night some enemies have their own way of coming after you!

-Vending machine prices adjusted!

-Shop update!

-Battle animations updated!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-Crafting system updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company