Single: In started levels there is a notification message if someone connects to the "World" chat. You may only see this message once for the same player. This is because it can be very distracting while playing. This only works in Single player and if you are in World chat with other players. That way you can play Single while waiting for new players to enter the game. Quitting "Animals Collision" and starting again via Steam will reset any saved player and you will be able to see a message for them again, once per unique player.

Single: In started levels there is a notification message if someone creates an online room. This only works in Single player and if you are in World chat with other players. That way you can play Single while waiting for new players to enter "Animals Collision" and create an online room. You can disable this option in Settings menu with "Disable online room creation notify in Single player".

New Language: "French".

New Language: "Italian".

New Language: "Spanish".

New Language: "Chinese (Simplified)".

NOTE: If you find something wrong or incorrect in the language translations, check this forum topic:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1927650/discussions/0/5568165891219992533/

