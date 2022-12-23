Level editor & bug fix update

Fix some bugs in the main game:

Fix a bug when starting a new game right after quitting a loaded save

Fix a bug that when downloading level, they wouldn't show up in the subscriptions menu

Solo, multiplayer and red/blue color having some issues when selected and starting a new game

Some others minor bugs

Improved the level editor:

Removed the limit of the rock and the knife, you can now place, more than one of them

Remove the UI element of the limitation of some objects that had limitation

If a button and/or 2 doors are placec on the level, their preview in the object selector is now hidden

Being able to save a level while in "play" mode

Just to remind you that the knife and maybe the rock too can not function properly when a part of their

hitbox is out of the game's window.

If you encounter any bugs, thanks to tell me about it in the community hub.