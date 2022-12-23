 Skip to content

SuperJumpWorld Rage update for 23 December 2022

Level editor & bug fix update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix some bugs in the main game:

  • Fix a bug when starting a new game right after quitting a loaded save
  • Fix a bug that when downloading level, they wouldn't show up in the subscriptions menu
  • Solo, multiplayer and red/blue color having some issues when selected and starting a new game
  • Some others minor bugs

Improved the level editor:

  • Removed the limit of the rock and the knife, you can now place, more than one of them
  • Remove the UI element of the limitation of some objects that had limitation
  • If a button and/or 2 doors are placec on the level, their preview in the object selector is now hidden
  • Being able to save a level while in "play" mode

Just to remind you that the knife and maybe the rock too can not function properly when a part of their
hitbox is out of the game's window.

If you encounter any bugs, thanks to tell me about it in the community hub.

