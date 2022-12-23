Level editor & bug fix update

Fix some bugs in the main game:
- Fix a bug when starting a new game right after quitting a loaded save
- Fix a bug that when downloading level, they wouldn't show up in the subscriptions menu
- Solo, multiplayer and red/blue color having some issues when selected and starting a new game
- Some others minor bugs
Improved the level editor:
- Removed the limit of the rock and the knife, you can now place, more than one of them
- Remove the UI element of the limitation of some objects that had limitation
- If a button and/or 2 doors are placec on the level, their preview in the object selector is now hidden
- Being able to save a level while in "play" mode
Just to remind you that the knife and maybe the rock too can not function properly when a part of their
hitbox is out of the game's window.
If you encounter any bugs, thanks to tell me about it in the community hub.
Changed files in this update