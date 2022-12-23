Update v0.2.36

Fix :

Fix Steam success bug

Default reputation in the multiplayer lobby.

Changes :

Rework of the siren's ability.

Added text in the contract end screen.

Improved save to expand photo collection. (34 => 100)

The collection has been reset.

Reveal fees in medium and hard are fixed.

The GhostPrinter is evolving. The UV lamp is no longer required to reveal footprints and take pictures of them.

Added a message when you want to join a game in progress or a locked lobby.

Added a message at the end of a contract when there is damage to allies. Removed the rescue fee for damage.

New features:

Added a photo