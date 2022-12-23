 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 23 December 2022

Update v0.2.36

Share · View all patches · Build 10207880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Fix Steam success bug
Default reputation in the multiplayer lobby.

Changes :
Rework of the siren's ability.
Added text in the contract end screen.
Improved save to expand photo collection. (34 => 100)
The collection has been reset.
Reveal fees in medium and hard are fixed.
The GhostPrinter is evolving. The UV lamp is no longer required to reveal footprints and take pictures of them.
Added a message when you want to join a game in progress or a locked lobby.
Added a message at the end of a contract when there is damage to allies. Removed the rescue fee for damage.

New features:
Added a photo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link