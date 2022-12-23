Tiny Rogues Christmas Update

You might have to restart Steam to get the update immediately.

In the Tiny Rogues 0.1.9 I once more focused on improving the base experience of Tiny Rogues. While I haven't added any new classes, new floors or boss enemies, this update still massively improves the game and adds a giant amount of new content and replay-ability.

Highlights

Holiday Event : Tiny Rogues is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! I am glad to announce that the real Santa will be a permanent visitor of the tavern over the holidays.

: Tiny Rogues is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! I am glad to announce that the real Santa will be a permanent visitor of the tavern over the holidays. New feature: Added the Cinder system. Challenge yourself and apply up to 16 additional difficulty modifiers.

Added the Cinder system. Challenge yourself and apply up to 16 additional difficulty modifiers. New feature: The Broken Hero Sword can finally be repaired. I added 6 legendary new swords . Good luck on the quest to repair the sword! More info and tips on how to repair the sword can be found below.

The Broken Hero Sword can finally be repaired. I added . Good luck on the quest to repair the sword! More info and tips on how to repair the sword can be found below. New feature: Added Pawn Shop rooms! Sell your weapons and equipment to Lucien the collector.

Added Pawn Shop rooms! Sell your weapons and equipment to Lucien the collector. Rework: Blood Shrines are now called Blood Altars and grant new rewards.

Blood Shrines are now called Blood Altars and grant new rewards. New feature: Added charms which are a new type of item that grants stats while in inventory.

Added charms which are a new type of item that grants stats while in inventory. New feature: Added a bunch of new and unique consumable items. Including two new types of dice.

Added a bunch of new and unique consumable items. Including two new types of dice. Rework: Massive equipment overhaul. Almost every piece of equipment in the game has been either buffed or at least been made more unique and enticing to use.

Massive equipment overhaul. Almost every piece of equipment in the game has been either buffed or at least been made more unique and enticing to use. New equipment: Added more than 30 new unique equipment items.

Added more than 30 new unique equipment items. New weapons, equipment, event rooms and other stuff! This update adds a bunch of creator Easter eggs , which is new content that relates to content creators that made videos on Tiny Rogues or streamed the game. A full list of implemented Easter eggs can be found below.

This update adds a bunch of , which is new content that relates to content creators that made videos on Tiny Rogues or streamed the game. A full list of implemented Easter eggs can be found below. Melee Buffs: I put a bit of effort into improving the melee archetype this patch. Melee is still a difficult play style, especially when using short ranged weapons. I hope I improved the experience at least a little bit!

I put a bit of effort into improving the melee archetype this patch. Melee is still a difficult play style, especially when using short ranged weapons. I hope I improved the experience at least a little bit! Rework: Armory rooms are now guaranteed. Added a special rare type of Armory called Royal Armory which contains even more and better weapons.

Armory rooms are now guaranteed. Added a special rare type of Armory called Royal Armory which contains even more and better weapons. New achievements: Added 11 new achievements.

Content creator Easter eggs

I know I didn't catch everybody who created Tiny Rogues content. If your favorite content creator has played Tiny Rogues and I missed them, let me know!

0.1.9 Patch Notes

New general features

Added the Cinder system with 16 difficulty modifiers. Difficulty modifiers are unlocked row by row.

Added streaks. The game keeps track of a variety of streak stats.

Major general changes

Curse will not reduce maximum hearts by 1 anymore. Curses now inflict a variety of modifiers, including: 5% increased enemy health. You get poisoned. You lose all your Soul Hearts. 10% increased mana degeneration rate 10% increased stamina recovery time -1 Bomb found -10% damage dealt at far range -10% damage dealt against bosses -10% gold found -5% movement speed

Picking up a mana star now inherently will grant 30% more attack speed for 2 seconds.

Blood Shrines have been reworked into Blood Altars. Blood Altars will inflict 1 heart of damage now, previously they consumed 1 red heart.

Blood Chests have had their reward pool reworked and now grant new unique rewards. Blood Chests will inflict 1 heart of damage now, previously they consumed 1 red heart.

Buffed and tweaked the rewards you can get from bombing treasure chests and the arcade.

You can now bomb Blood Altars, Shrines and Cursed Shrines.

Added a new stat: Absolution prevents you from getting cursed.

Minor general changes

You can now display your inventory in the HUD. The transparency of this display can be altered in the option menu.

Holy damage is now associated with the Judgement status effect, meaning holy damage will trigger Judgement on critical hit.

Soul Hearts will not protect you from being cursed or poisoned anymore.

Improved the character sheet and made it show some stats that weren't displayed previously.

Turning on _Speedrun Mode _in the options menu will enable a quick restart button in the pause menu.

Blood Chests and Cursed Shrines can now spawn in floor 1.

Improved rewards gained from Treasure Rocks.

If a room reward spawns multiple rewards they now won't spawn on top of each other anymore.

Added a new tool-tip to items that provide maximum health which informs you whether or not the item will recover hearts upon being attuned or not.

The Death Mark eye that follows you around is now very transparent during combat.

Weapons

New weapons

Added 7 new swords related to the Broken Hero Sword quest.

Added a new sword: Misfit's Sword

Added a new flail: The Knob Twiddler

Weapon balance changes

Nerfed damage bonus from scaling from 1.25% to 1%.

Nerfed the damage bonus from upgrading epic and legendary weapons slightly.

Reduced bend and angle of axe projectiles slightly, making them easier to aim.

Spectral Blade Wand: Altered the attack behavior a bit to make the weapon easier to use.

Golden Desert Eagle: Buff now grants 100% more damage for 1 second after dashing, previously would increase damage of first attack after dash by 100%.

Tommy Gun: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125.

Archon Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5.

Disintegration Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5. Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125.

Freezing Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5. Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125.

Life Drain Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5.

Mana Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5.

Toxic Scepter: Increased APS from 4 to 5.

Acid Cloud Scroll: Decreased APS from 2.5 to 2.

Blizzard Scroll: Decreased DMG from 75-100 to 50-75. Decreased APS from 5 to 4. Is now rare, previously uncommon.

Candy Scroll: Decreased DMG from 125-150 to 75-100.

Comet Scroll: Decreased DMG from 225-250 to 175-200.

Explosion Scroll: Decreased DMG from 225-250 to 200-250. Is now an epic item, previously rare.

Meteor Scroll: Increased DMG from 250-300 to 275-300.

Thunderstorm Scroll: Increased DMG from 100-150 to 125-150. Is now a rare item, previously epic.

Nimbus Scroll: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 100-400.

Volcanic Codex: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 150-200.

Crimson Staff: Decreased DMG from 150-175 to 100-125.

Dark Wizard Staff: Decreased DMG from 200-250 to 175-200. Reduced spread of beams.

Lightning Staff: Increased DMG from 50-75 to 75-100.

Prism Staff: Improved intelligence scaling from D to C. Reduced spread of beams by a lot.

Rainbow Staff: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 275-300.

Staff Of Unlimited Power: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 175-200.

Beetle Wand: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 150-175.

Blight Wand: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Dark Wand: Decreased DMG from 125-150 to 100-125.

Demon Scythe Wand: Improved dexterity scaling from D to B. Made projectiles pick up in speed faster.

Dragon's Breath: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Flame Wand: Increased DMG from 325-350 to 375-400 DMG. Increased APS from 2 to 3.

Frozen Orb Wand: Reduced intelligence scaling from A to B.

Holy Bible: Decreased DMG from 200-225 to 175-200.

King Bible: Decreased DMG from 200-225 to 175-200.

Rift Wand: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 150-200.

Slime Wand: Decreased DMG from 125-150 to 75-100.

Slither Wand: Decreased DMG from 150-175 to 125-150.

Blasting Wand: Increased APS from 5 to 6. Reduced projectile spread slightly.

Blight Wand: Now always shoot 3 projectiles instead of 2-3 projectiles. Increased APS from 2 to 4.

Spirit Wand: Is now legendary, previously epic. The damage of the status effect has been increased from 400% to 500% infliction damage.

Obliteration Wand: Reduced projectile spread slightly. Now fires 3 projectiles instead of 2-3.

Tornado Wand: Increased DMG from 50-75 to 75-100.

Unholy Bible: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 150-200. Reduced strength scaling from A to B.

Battle Axe: Increased APS from 2.25 to 2.5.

Berserker Axes: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Butcher Cleaver: Is now an epic weapon. Increased bonus bleed damage from 100% more to 300% more.

Crescent Axe: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 200-250.

Double Axe: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 150-200.

Gimmer Shred: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200. Improved intelligence scaling from E to A.

Stormbreaker: Increased DMG from 250-300 to 275-300. Increased APS from 2.75 to 3.

Zenith: Decreased DMG from 225-50 to 200-250.

Golden Skean: Increased APS from 1.75 to 2.

Ninja Dagger: Increased DMG from 225-250 to 275-300.

Poison Sickles: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 125-150. Decreased APS from 4.5 to 4. Is 2H now.

Sickles: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125. Is 2H now.

Death Sickles: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200. Is 2H now.

The Hungry Blade: Now grants 50% critical hit multiplier on boss kill, previously 30%.

Skinning Knife: Increased APS from 1.5 to 2 APS.

Big Chomper: Increased APS from 125 to 1.5. Increased DMG from 450-500 to 475-500.

Maelstrom: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250. Decreased APS from 3.5 to 3.

Echoing Fury: Increased APS from 1.5 to 2. Increased DMG from 100-125 to 175-200.

Mjolnir: Increased DMG from 250-275 to 275-300. Increased APS from 2.25 to 2.5. Increased lightning damage from 250-300 to 450-500.

Morning Star: Increased DMG from 275-300 to 325-350.

Quecholli: Increased DMG from 275-300 to 375-400.

Windhammer: Increased DMG from 200-225 to 225-250.

Crop Scythe: Now inflicts bleed.

Gungnir: Increased DMG from 200-250 to 225-250.

Halberd: Increased DMG from 200-250 to 225-250. Now always inflicts Armor Break.

Poleaxe: Now always inflicts Armor Break.

Naginata: Increased DM from 200-250 to 225-250. Improved strength scaling from A to S and dexterity scaling from D to B.

Lifehunt Scythe: Now inflicts bleed. Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250.

Reaper's Toll: Increased DMG from 200-250 to 225-250. Increased APS from 1.75 to 2 APS. Added 50% bonus critical hit multiplier.

Trident: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Broad Sword: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250.

Broken Hero Sword: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125.

Demon Blade: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 150-175. Increased attack speed increase on boss kill from 10% to 15%.

Energysaber: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200. Decreased APS from 4.25 to 4. Increased sweep attack damage from 250% to 300%.

Excalibur: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 225-250. Increased APS from 3 to 4. Added intelligence scaling of S.

Falchion: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250.

Frostbane: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250.

Muramasa: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Pirate Saber: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Rapier: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200. Increased APS from 3.5 to 4.

Salamandra: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 225-250. Increased APS from 2.25 to 2.5.

Shortsword: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Star Fury: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 175-200. Increased APS from 2.5 to 3.

Moonshine Greatsword: Improved intelligence scaling from A to S.

Buster Blade: Is now rare, previously epic.

Swift Blade: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Blast Bark: Decreased DMG from 275-300 to 225-250.

Chlorophyte Bow: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 125-150.

Cluckeye Bow: Decreased DMG from 25-75 to 25-50.

Composite Bow: Decreased DMG from 150-175 to 125-150.

Crude Bow: Decreased DMG from 150-175 to 125-150.

Dragonslayer Bow: Decreased DMG from 950-1000 to 750-850. Increased APS from 1.3 to 1.5.

Ice Fang: Reduced strength and intelligence scaling from A to B.

Snow Angel: Reduced DMG from 150-175 to 125-150.

Storm Cloud: Improved attack behavior and increased APS from 2 to 4.

Thorn Bow: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 150-200.

Winged Bow: Improved attack behavior.

Buriza: Decreased DMG from 150-175 to 125-150.

Crossbow: Decreased DMG from 250-275 to 225-250.

Demon Repeater: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 150-175.

Full Auto Crossbow: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Hellsingers: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 100-125.

Octoshot Crossbow: Reduced APS from 2.25 to 2.

Relic Crossbow: Reduced DMG from 125-175 to 125-150.

Twinshot Crossbow: Reduced DMG from 225-250 to 175-200.

Bazooka: Reduced DMG from 700-800 to 650-700.

Grenade Launcher: Reduced APS from 4 to 3.

Laser Gun: Reduced DMG from 225-250 to 175-200. Increased APS from 3.5 to 4.

Laser Rifle: Increased reload time from 1 second to 2 seconds. Improved intelligence scaling from D to A.

Machine Gun: Increased reload time from 1 second to 2 seconds.

Maxibee: Increased DMG from 75-100 to 125-150. Decreased APS from 12 to 10.

Railgun: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200. Increased reload time from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Rocket Launcher: Decreased DMG from 900-1000 to 700-800.

Shotgun: Decreased DMG from 175-200 to 125-150.

Sniper Rifle: Decreased DMG from 750-800 to 650-700.

Snow Launcher: Increased reload time from 1 second to 1.25 seconds. Has been renamed from Snow Cannon.

The Death Beam: Decreased DMG from 900-1000 to 700-800.

Triple Machine Gun: Increased reload time from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.

VBFG: Decreased DMG from 750-800 to 700-800.

Deck Of Cards: Added an extended description.

Kunai: Increased APS from 2.5 to 3.

Lightning Javelin: Increased DMG from 150-200 to 175-200. Removed ammo and reload time.

Molotov Cocktail: Removed ammo and reload time.

Paperbomb Kunai: Increased base DMG from 25-50 to 75-100. Increased APS from 3 to 4. Increased damage of explosions from 300-350 per sticker to 375-400 per sticker.

Poisonous Concoction: Altered attack behavior after removing ammo and reload time.

Shuriken: Gave shuriken a new improved projectile flying path.

Throwing Javelins: Removed ammo and reload time.

Disk Launcher: Has been renamed from Disk Cannon.

Equipment

New equipment

Added new boots: Wanderboots

Added a new helmet: Sophisticated Headgear

Added a new helmet: Panda Mask

Added a new accessory: Chance's Avarice

Added a new off-hand: Seth's Walking Stick

Added a new accessory: Hand Of Blood

Added a new body armor: Tyler's Robe

Added a new helmet: Egg Shell

Added a new helmet: Eyepatch

Added a new helmet: Bear Pelt

Added a new body armor: Red Velvet Hoodie

Added a new body armor: Blue Cotton Hoodie

Added a new body armor: Green Wool Hoodie

Added a new helmet: Santa Hat

Added a new helmet: Santa Coat

Added a new off-hand: Spiked Shield

Added a new off-hand: Paladin Shield

Added a new helmet: Gladiator Helmet

Added a new helmet: Bishop Hat

Added a new accessory: Amazon Bracelet

Added a new body armor: Meteor Armor

Added a new helmet: Paladin Helmet

Added a new body armor: Cloak Of Mystra

Added a new body armor: Lab Coat

Added a new helmet: Baseball Cap

Added new boots: Red Heels

Added a new accessory: Unsolved Rubik's Cube

Added a new accessory: Perfect Rubik's Cube

Added a new helmet: Power Scouter

Added new boots: Peg Leg

Added new boots: Goliath Greaves

Added a new body armor: Balrog Skin

Added a new body armor: Demonic Shell

Added a new body armor: Templar's Might

Added new boots: Elusive Boots

Added a new off-hand: Dragonscale Shield

Added a new off-hand: Spirit Shield

Added new boots: Apprentice Boots

Added new accessory: Stoneplate Ring

Added new accessory: Cursebite Ring

Added new accessory: Blue Tearstone Ring

Added new accessory: Hornet Ring

Equipment balance changes

Gold Crown: Now adds +10 rooms to duration of effects, previously +5. Now has attunement of 2 rooms.

Armor Of Agathys: Now also gives +1 armor.

Armor Of Avernus: Now also gives +1 armor.

Armor Of Thorns: Now also gives +1 armor.

Battle Armor: Now gives 25% increased melee damage, previously 10%.

Crimson Cloak: Now gives 30% increased DoT damage, previously 20%.

Dragonscale Armor: Previously would reduce elemental damage taken by 50%. Now reduces all damage taken by 1/2 heart.

Hunter Cloak: Now gives +20% critical hit chance, previously +10%.

Kimono: Now gives +2 stamina, previously +1 stamina.

Poncho: Now gives 5% increased damage per current stamina, previously 3%.

Pyromancer Coat: Has been renamed from Pyromancer Hood. Now gives 25% increased fire damage, previously 15%.

Sage Robe: Now gives 25% increased magic damage, previously 15%.

Tunic: Now gives 25% increased attack speed, previously 15%.

Wizard Cloak: Now gives +2 mana, previously +1 mana.

Flame treads: Now also give 10% increased movement speed.

Cross Pendant: Now grants +1 Absolution when you kill a boss. Previously gave bonus damage vs fiends and undead.

Lapis Bracelet: Now gives 25% increased area of effect radius, previously 20%.

Obsidian Bracelet: Now gives +50 bonus melee damage to enemies at close range, previously +20 to melee range.

Power Belt: Now gives +20 strength, previously +15.

Ruby Ring: Now gives 50% increased burn damage, previously 20%.

Sapphire Ring: Now gives 50% increased effect of chill and frostbite, previously 20%.

Silver Serpent Ring: Now spawns 5 soul pickups (250 souls) on room completion, previously 1 soul pickup (50 souls).

Skull Ring: Now gives 15% increased damage against bosses, previously 10%.

Topaz Ring: Now gives 50% increased shock effect, previously 30%.

Sorcerer Cloak: Now gives 45% slower mana degeneration rate, previously 40%.

Dragonscale Greaves: Now give 20% increased melee damage for 4 seconds on dash, previously 15%.

Jester Boots: Now give 30% increased stamina recovery speed, previously 25%.

Lightning Boots: Lightning damage increased from 1500-2000 to 200-2500.

Bunny Ears: Now give 15% increased movement speed, previously 10%.

Cowboy Hat: Is now a rare item.

Plague Doctor Mask: Now gives 20% increased DoT tick rate, previously 10%.

Sack: Now gives 25% increased bleed damage, previously 15%.

Skull Cap: Now gives 15% increased melee damage, previously 10%.

Thieves Hood: Is now a helmet. Now grants +50 critical hit multiplier, previously +25%.

Cloth Hood: Is now a helmet.

Voodoo Mask: Now gives 30% increased poison DoT damage, previously 15% increased poison damage.

Witch Hat: Now gives 15% increased magic damage, previously 10%.

Dark Orb: Now gives 20% increased magic attack speed, previously 15%.

Pyromancy Flame: Now gives 25% increased damage over time, previously 15%.

Spellbook: Now gives 20% increased magic damage, previously 10%.

Torch: Now also gives 100% chance to burn with melee weapons, previously 10%.

Tower Shield: Decreased reduced movement speed from -10% to -5%.

Triumvirate: Now grants 3 elemental orbitals that inflict the elemental status effects: burn, shock and chill.

Maiden Dress: Is now a rare item.

Consumables and other items

New consumables and other items

Power Shard: Grants 1 level up.

Added 12 Charms. Charms are items that grant stats while you have them in inventory.

One of these Charms is a new unique charm: The Watcher's Charm

Crystalized Soul Heart: Grants a Soul Heart on consumption.

Sacramental Bread: Grants +3 Absolution on consumption.

Zinc: Grants +1 Intelligence growth for 10 rooms on consumption.

Protein: Grants +1 Strength growth for 10 rooms on consumption.

Calcium: Grants +1 Dexterity growth for 10 rooms on consumption.

Golden Dice: Rerolls offered items in armories. Rerolls and re-stocks offered items in shops.

Obsidian Dice: Allows you to exchange a trait with a random new trait.

Holy Water: Infuses weapon with Holy.

New materials: Mithril, Iceflex, Heatflex, Voltflex, Toxiflex, Brightflex, Darkflex

Consumable and other items balance changes

Tent: Is now a charm and will recover 1 heart when you enter a new floor.

Blacksmith Whetstone: Can now upgrade melee weapons up to level 4.

Power Gem: Grants 5 level ups.

Fresh Gold Pine Resin, Fresh Charcoal Pine Resin and Fresh Crystal Pine Resin now have unique icons.

Antidote Potion: Doesn't grant poison immunity anymore.

Trait additions and changes

Added a new trait: Goat Force

The Cinder system brings with it 12 new negative traits called flaws.

Improved dynamic descriptions appended on proficiency traits.

Arcane Potency now can't appear while having Vitality or Constitution trait and vice versa.

Brawler: Now gives 15% more damage per enemy in the room, up to 45%. Previously 10% up to 40%.

Decay: Now gives 10% increased DoT damage per second spent in the room, up to 200%. Previously 2% per second up to 100%.

Single Out: Now gives 25% more damage dealt while facing exactly 1 enemy, previously 20%.

Dreamer: Now gives 75% increased damage bonus from mana, previously 50%.

Glass Cannon: Now only adds 1/2 heart of damage taken, previously added a full heart of damage taken.

Grenadier: Now can only be triggered of ranged attacks. Increased reload time from 2 seconds to 3 seconds. Reduced damage of grenade splinters slightly.

Lethality: Is not a hybrid trait anymore. Is now a dexterity trait. Now gives 150% critical hit multiplier, previously 125%.

Resolute Technique now grants 40% more damage, previously 30% more.

Savage Wounds now grants 50% more bleed damage, previously 30% more.

Wisdom now grants +3 mana, previously +2 mana.

War Caster now grants 10% more magic damage per maximum armor, previously 30% magic damage while having any current armor.

Arcane Potency now grants 15% more damage dealt per Soul Heart up to maximum of 75% more. Previously uncapped but 8% per Soul Heart.

Enemy and combat changes

The Cinder system brings with 6 new enemies.

Added 18 new enemy enchantments. Some of these are locked behind a Cinder system modifier.

Boss enemies will now spawn more mana stars depending on the floor. This starts at 7 mana stars spawned per health bar from bosses in floor 7 and goes up to 20 mana stars spawned per health bar by Mega Death.

King Ooze: Shoots a little fewer projectiles with some attacks.

Gargoyles: The gargoyle with the halberd will now shoot less projectiles on wall bounce during the enrage phase.

Pharaoh and Phoenix aren't invulnerable during their special phases anymore, they now get a damage reduction buff that reduces damage taken by 80%. They still can't be forced to go into 2nd phase during these phases and have to finish their animations and attacks.

Gift changes

Removed the Red Eye Orb gift.

Added a new gift that gives you 1x Sacramental Bread.

The tent effect has changed, it is now a charm that will recover 1 heart upon entering a new floor.

Rooms

New rooms

Royal Armories: Small chance to find a royal armory. Royal armories contain rarer weapons and offer 4 choices instead of 3.

Pawn Shop: Sell weapons and armor by dropping them on the ground.

Added 2 new event rooms to floor 1.

Added a new event room to floor 2.

Added a new event room to floor 3.

Added a new event room to floor 4.

Added a new event room to floor 8.

Room changes

Secret rooms are now slightly more common.

Added new NPCs to the tavern: The knights of the order of the silver flying dragon.

There are 4 variations of knights. A different knight will spawn depending on your cinder level. Knights will give you a reward if you show them a weapon of rarity tier rare or above. 0 - 4 Cinder: Iron Knight: Gives you a Blacksmith Whetstone. 5 - 8 Cinder: Gold Knight: Gives you a Golden dice. 9 - 12 Cinder: Crystal Knight: Gives you a Crystalized Soul Heart. 13 - 16 Cinder: Dark Knight: Gives you a Purging Stone.



After having received a gift from a knight, no more knights will appear in the game.

And as promised, here is a tip on evolving the Broken Hero Sword:

[spoiler]Knights are more likely to appear the deeper the floor is. At some point finding a knight in a tavern is almost guaranteed. You will have to upgrade a weapon to level 4 to reforge the Broken Hero Sword. You can guarantee getting a Blacksmith Whetstone by using the Iron Knight on low Cinder levels. On higher Cinder levels you are not guaranteed to repair the Broken Hero Sword.[/spoiler]

Over the holidays, Santa is a permanent NPC in the tavern.

You are now guaranteed to find 4 armory rooms each dungeon.

Armory rooms now contain weapons of a fixed type of rarity. (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Armory rooms don't contain a magic, ranged and melee weapon anymore. Armory rooms now contain at least 1 weapon of the type you are holding. The other weapons are of a random type.

Healing at the Nurse in the tavern now costs 5G down from 10G.

The Goddess Of Sin Statue event now grants +3 Absolution instead of immunity to curses.

Changed the reward granted by the Guillotine event in floor 8.

Changed the reward granted by the study room event in floor 8. Removed the Madness status effect from the game.

Class changes

Doppelganger will now copy the last class you've beaten Death with. Previously was another class every day.

Every class but Doppelganger gained a hidden ability. Hidden abilities influence drop rates of certain items.

Bug Fixes

Fixed that the Soul Peddler had the wrong dialogue messages.

Fixed that the game would freeze when you bombed a chest while lockpicking it.

Fixed a bug that made poison last more rooms than intended.

Fixed that duration based status effects would expire during cut scenes.

Fixed a bug with the Mandrake's roots hitboxes.

Fixed an error when inspecting a weapon on ground while not having a weapon equipped.

Fixed Defy Death sometimes not working correctly.

Fixed a bug with which you could gain multiple traits from trait selection while playing with controller or keyboard-only.

Fixed that the Plank Shield wouldn't break from taking true DMG.

Thank you for supporting Tiny Rogues. I wish you happy holidays! Thank you for changing my life and enabling me to develop games full-time.

