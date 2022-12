1.11+465 Firlow Hotfix

Fix a bug where many translated lines were showing up blank

Fix a bug where reaction strikes weren't removing grayplane

Fix a bug where incursion defense hero pick dialog was broken

Fix a bug where Explosive enemies knocked back by guard attacks

would explode on their starting tile instead of the ending one

Fix a bug: Reduced Tier 3 elemental hammer damage from 9 to 8