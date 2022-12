Share · View all patches · Build 10207824 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 18:09:28 UTC by Wendy

7 New retro racers added, which will be easy to unlock early on in the game.

1 cartoon truck added for race or time trials.

Nitro added to some cars (upgradable in future update)

Manual gears added (select auto or manual in menus)

More AI racer car types added (more to come)

More tweaks to cars (ongoing)

Achievements, leaderboard entries and stats added for new cars.