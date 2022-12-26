 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 26 December 2022

End of the year version: various small improvements...

I would like to take this moment to warmly thank all the players who give me feedback or publish videos of their games. Thanks to them, CHR$(143) is improving little by little.

Among other things, version 1.26.26 slightly simplifies the diabolical level 18... and fixes a small bug in the terrifying level 71! (even if... that was a bug that could sometimes allow to win more easily!!)

Additional detail: the agent will now refuse to automatically build an item that would lead to locking yourself without oxygen ;^)

And to send a very humble message of better mutual understanding between peoples, three new languages are supported: Polish, Turkish and Ukrainian...

All the best to you all.

