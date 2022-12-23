Runeverse Early Access

Welcome to the Early Access of Runeverse.

Runeverse is back! And it's better than ever!

We are releasing a single game that will stand as a unified platform for card games.

This time with a simpler and more immediate style, improved graphics, 2D and much more.

Sea Brawl will also shortly make its comeback with a dedicated section inside the game, and we have plenty of game modes and other surprises in store.

The game is in Early Access, if you experience bugs, errors, issues or inaccuracies please join us on our Discord server (https://discord.gg/Nd7rVCNvhU) so we can discuss the game and meet other players.

You can visit our website (https://playruneverse.com/) to find some ideas for decks, comment on them or share new ones.

Also coming soon are the various translations into major languages and apps on mobile platforms.

We will as well announce tournaments and other events in the coming months.

We look forward to battling you in the arena!

Enjoy,

Runeverse Team.