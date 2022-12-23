Merry Kushmas!!

Happy Holidaze Once Again!

Ho ho ho, Merrrrry Kushmas everyone! Yeah,.. we're basically rehashing the same sh!t we did last year and hoping most of the new players won't notice ːws_damanː

The Kushmas Event 2.0

Canna Claus has come to town and needs your help saving Kushmas... you know the drill. Are you going to be naughty or nice? The choice is yours unless you did Kushmas last year... In that case, you'll get to go the other route for your chance to collect the second half of Kushmas loot.

Kushmas Town 0.2

If trying to yank dildos off the Kushmas tree while being groped by Ganja Bears is not your thing, then swing by your local dump site... ahem... Kushmas Town! It's not much and the nutcrackers are all busted but with a little bit of elbow grease, you'll have them on deez nuts in no time ːws_damanː

Into 2023

All the cringe puns and stupid jokes aside, we've been working on integrating & testing basic multiplayer functionality within the existing game mechanics. So just like the cargo ship during the Danksgiving event, Kushmas Town is sort of multiplayer. Now we're not promising full-on multiplayer gameplay anytime soon (or ever), but we're planning on implementing more multiplayer zones along with late-game content into Weed Shop 3 in the upcoming year... fingers crossed ːws_peaceː

Stay tuned!