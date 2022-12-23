 Skip to content

Unforeseen Incidents update for 23 December 2022

Fixing many issues...

Build 10207546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update should fix most of the issues that have been reported for the last build - it won't be able to fix damaged save-games though... Several issues are specific to users that are playing in German and on Windows-PCs. This and several additional issues have been addressed in the new builds and should not occur when starting a new game. Skipping of cutscenes has been reworked completely for this build and quickly pressing on dialogue-options should not confuse the game any more. Several issues that occurred in specific levels have also been taken care of. Sorry once again for the issues you faced in the current builds!

Unforeseen Incidents Windows Depot Depot 501791
Unforeseen Incidents Mac Depot Depot 501792
Unforeseen Incidents Linux Depot Depot 501793
