v1.0.34 - Bug fixin'

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Fixed:

Fix issue where hands would rotate randomly when re-entering the editor.

Fix issue where NPC-related quests would still be active even after disabling NPC spawning.

Fix issue where an error would be thrown if the first part/pattern was already unlocked when completing the tutorial.

Fix issue with the "Save Your Creature" task in the tutorial.

Fix incorrectly animated unlockable body parts.

Fix toggle pagination highlight when switching modes.

Fix issue where age/hunger value would randomly jump around.

Changed: