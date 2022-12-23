v1.0.34 - Bug fixin'

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Fixed:
- Fix issue where hands would rotate randomly when re-entering the editor.
- Fix issue where NPC-related quests would still be active even after disabling NPC spawning.
- Fix issue where an error would be thrown if the first part/pattern was already unlocked when completing the tutorial.
- Fix issue with the "Save Your Creature" task in the tutorial.
- Fix incorrectly animated unlockable body parts.
- Fix toggle pagination highlight when switching modes.
- Fix issue where age/hunger value would randomly jump around.
Changed:
- Use right-mouse-button to revert overridden colours and middle-mouse-button to view the colour palette.
- Award the "Back To Basics" achievement even if you haven't unlocked all parts and patterns.
- Move the creative reminder to after the tutorial.
