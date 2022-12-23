 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 23 December 2022

v1.0.34 - Bug fixin'

v1.0.34 - Bug fixin'

Build 10207456

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Fixed:

  • Fix issue where hands would rotate randomly when re-entering the editor.
  • Fix issue where NPC-related quests would still be active even after disabling NPC spawning.
  • Fix issue where an error would be thrown if the first part/pattern was already unlocked when completing the tutorial.
  • Fix issue with the "Save Your Creature" task in the tutorial.
  • Fix incorrectly animated unlockable body parts.
  • Fix toggle pagination highlight when switching modes.
  • Fix issue where age/hunger value would randomly jump around.

Changed:

  • Use right-mouse-button to revert overridden colours and middle-mouse-button to view the colour palette.
  • Award the "Back To Basics" achievement even if you haven't unlocked all parts and patterns.
  • Move the creative reminder to after the tutorial.

