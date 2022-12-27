Changelog v0.99.2

Long post with more details on main game page:
Beta Update Changelog
v0.93.3 -> v0.99.2
New features:
- New Interaction System
- New Pause Menu
- New Main Menu Experience
- Added small 3D Printer in Landing Capsule
- Added small CO2 Scrubber in Landing Capsule
- Added text captions to voice notification system
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Pump UI values going out of frame
- Fixed infinite lightning storm sometimes happening
- Fixed starting capsule light, power and oxygen
- Fixed battery building collider limitations
- Fixed the wind power of dust devils
- Fixed water tank changing color after detonation
- Fixed resetting vehicles in hangar
- Fixed hand-holding position of multiple objects
- Fixed 3D printing UI and dropdowns
- Fixed vehicles getting explosion damage
- Fixed Rover driving slower when full
- Fixed overwriting autosave/quicksave
- Fixed ores spawning in caves of Olympus Mons
- Fixed sleeping in landing capsule chairs
- Fixed meteor shower giving mechanics experience
- Fixed Air compressor Tool
- Fixed radiation Geiger sounds
- Fixed rocks loading on trailer during world shifting
- Fixed some player animations (jumping, crouching, interactions)
- Fixed postprocessing on screenshots of saved games
- Fixed saving loot items from destroyed bases
- Fixed saving player inside caves
- Fixed holding more than one item in hand
- Fixed dirt on Rover after sandstorm
- Fixed Rover trailer self detach
- Fixed damaging crusher after parking Rover on it
- Fixed Rover welder with/without container
- Fixed mouse acceleration setting save
- Fixed lightsource in HQ and other buildings
- Fixed saving game during repairing pcb board
- Fixed Well UI screen interaction
- Fixed battery capacity calculation after destroying battery upgrades
- Improved Heavy Rover wheels
- Improved DragBuilder interactions
- Improved interior lights in buildings
- Improved buildings Lobby, Cantina and others
- Improved graphics option (added TerrainPixelError)
- Improved player hands animations
- Improved text massage panel on the right
- Improved quality on lower graphics settings
- Improved small pickable rocks, more pickup types
- Optimization of GPU materials instancing on dynamic objects
- Balance Fix - Dust on solar panels disappeared too quickly
- Multiple translations improvements
- ...and more
Known Issues in this version:
-
Composter is not working in this build.
-
Once you dump rocks from the trailer into the crusher you need to save & load, otherwise you won't be able to load the trailer with rocks again.
-
The New Interaction System should also work with gamepad controllers however we didn't have time to properly test it yet, let us know if there are any problems.
-
Warning! Do not play with headphones as there are a few sounds which are too loud playing during the loading of the game as well as during the game when new terrain chunks with abandoned bases are generated.
-
Warning! Before playing please reset your controls settings to default in main menu after updating to this version, otherwise new interactions may cause strange issues.
The above mentioned known issues will hopefully be fixed in the next 0.99.x build. Please let us know if you find any more issues.
