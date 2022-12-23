Version 0.14.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a big festive post for you!

It's been a busy month with family visiting and Christmas on the horizon, but I have the first part of a large update for you peeps, so let's get into it! The update is featured on Civilian AI prior to being involved in a zombie apocalypse (when they are red at the beginning of the sim) and trying to make a more in-depth world that the sim can take place in. On that note:

Some civilians now have jobs! They will go to work and go back home again. At the moment it's rather simplistic in that civilians designate random buildings as "home" and "work" buildings and after a certain amount of time they will go back and forth between them, but it does mean civilian traffic patterns will be different from the previous civilian AI which was to randomly patrol the sidewalks and buildings. I do want to allow certain places to be designated as "home" rooms and "work" rooms so that civilians will go to specific places to work and a lot of updates are going to be focused on things like these in the future.

The main thing that has been absorbing time has been that I've written a large refactor of the AI regarding how civilians find their way around so that I can add a lot more future interesting updates, so there's not that much to see this time around but a lot of work has gone on under the hood and things should progress quickly from here on!

The way this refactor works is that I have given civilians a way to find their way properly into the interiors of buildings. In the above image they would stand in these red lines and it would count as being inside the building space and it would count as "being at work" but now the system will detect that the entrance is around the other side and they will go around and use it properly. Here is another example:

The military are still using the old system at the moment so they might still get stuck but I will be working this new system into their AI for future updates!

I'm going to be taking a week off for the holidays so there'll be no update next week but I'm going to be looking forward to bringing you lots more updates to DeadOS in 2023 and I hope you are enjoying the direction the game is going.