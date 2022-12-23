beta 1.2 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10207226 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

-Explosion damage changed from 3 to 4.

-Increased life for almost all characters.

-Block transparency bug fixed.

-Login system at the beginning of the game instead of in the menu.

-Possibility to register or login in when starting a game.

-Fixed levels that had coins that could not be obtained.

-Balance in the life of some bosses.

-Gatarlos now walks on walls instead of being able to jump over them. To jump now you will have to press to the opposite side.

-The game time in a level can be seen from the HUD.

-The abilities and shots of each character can be seen from the HUD.

-System of effectiveness, now there are new shots that do extra damage in certain areas, these were distributed among all the chickens.

-Changes in challenge mode levels.

-New option to be able to change the equipment in the level selection screen.

-Fixes in the database system.

-The abilities and shots of the characters recharge, even if they are not being used, although this recharge is reduced.

-New blocks for editor mode, green wire, signal repeater, green block, inverted green block and green door. All these blocks are used for the new electricity system.

-Added posters to guide about some concepts of the game.

-Some bosses were modified, it is expected that others will also be changed in the future.