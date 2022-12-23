Zero Caliber - GRAND Update Hotfix #2 + mod support news

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

We've been monitoring community feedback non-stop after dropping the extremely important GRAND update - thank you all for the tremendous amount of feedback, you're all awesome!

We've already pushed a hotfix out, and now here's the second one!

HOTFIX #2 CHANGELOG

Added a grabbing method setting for smaller items (magazines, attachments) - you can now set it to 'trigger'

Fixed and improved Index controller keybinding

Improved weapon grabbing from holsters

Improved weapon- and melee holster positions

Improved/rebalanced overall game difficulty

Fixed an issue where bullets were displayed even in empty mags

Fixed broken NPC eye texture

Friendly AI is now turned off by default in both single- and Co-op

Fixed a texture issue on the 'MERPTV' scope

Fixed several 'out of combat zone' issues that could potentially hinder the gameplay

Fixed a few POI issues that could potentially hinder the gameplay in single player

Fixed a texture issue on some military vehicles

Fixed flash suppressor hand position

Fixed grip attachment grabbing spheres

Fixed an issue on Night Shift that could result in a freeze/crash

Fixed missing input actions for WMR controllers (except for the Reverb G2*)

*We're working on a fix for HP's Reverb G2 controllers as well - in the meantime, you can use one of our community member's, Leb's awesome custom key binding.

These were, once again, fixes and improvements that could be done quickly and without taking too many risks before the Holiday Season - more fixes are coming in January!

We're still collecting feedback btw in this pinned topic: https://steamcommunity.com/app/877200/discussions/0/3720567164487211951/ and on our Discord, where we're also collecting suggestions and ideas!

MODDING SNEAK PEEK

This hotfix isn't the only thing we've been working on - the modding toolkit is almost ready, and the 1st batch of modders have already started making maps for Zero Cal!

Alltime favorites, brand new environments - we're seeing some pretty wild ideas!

We'll be letting more and more modders in on the action as we're getting closer to the mod support update, so when it happens, y'all be swimming in custom maps!

If you'd like to join the early modder team, join our Discord and send me [Dan. | CM-PR] a DM!

Developing games WITH our community has always been our jam, and that's not gonna change in 2023 either - with your help Zero Caliber will become the ultimate all-in-one VR shooter out there!

Thank you all for the continuous support, we wish you all a Happy and Safe Holiday Season!

- The XREAL Games Team