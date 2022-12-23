Holiday Season Challenge!

Happy Holidays Gadgeteers!

We know the 25th is coming and we all wish you the best holidays possible, but more importantly, it's time for a new year and a new beginning!

That's why we are inviting you to our Discord Server for this year's last challenge!

Once you join, check the 🏅themed-challenges section for the complete rules!

"It's the final COUNTDOWN"

and we want to end the year with a Bang!

Yes, we want you to make a gadget that can count down. Pretty easy for sure, but what happens at the end. Fireworks? A banner? Music? Apocalyptic Doom? We don't know, but you for sure do!

The prize for 1st place will be a Retro-Gadgety one!

So get to your workbench friends, and may the best contraption win!

Don't feel particularly tech/scripting/welding/or anything Lua related -savy? Don't worry you can still participate with a Customized Mat / or a sticker pack but beware, the quality will have to be plus-ultra.