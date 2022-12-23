 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retro Gadgets update for 23 December 2022

Holiday Season Challenge!

Share · View all patches · Build 10207169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays Gadgeteers!
We know the 25th is coming and we all wish you the best holidays possible, but more importantly, it's time for a new year and a new beginning!
That's why we are inviting you to our Discord Server for this year's last challenge!

Once you join, check the 🏅themed-challenges section for the complete rules!

"It's the final COUNTDOWN"
and we want to end the year with a Bang!

Yes, we want you to make a gadget that can count down. Pretty easy for sure, but what happens at the end. Fireworks? A banner? Music? Apocalyptic Doom? We don't know, but you for sure do!

The prize for 1st place will be a Retro-Gadgety one!

So get to your workbench friends, and may the best contraption win!

Don't feel particularly tech/scripting/welding/or anything Lua related -savy? Don't worry you can still participate with a Customized Mat / or a sticker pack but beware, the quality will have to be plus-ultra.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1730262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link