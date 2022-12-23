Update! [0.11] Dozers, Textures, Autosave & Nukes

Added a New Dozer as a Holliday present!

Added a way to end 2022 with a big bang! (Project Plowshare)

Added Autosave (with interval settings)

Rock can now only be cut with hammers, rippers & explosives

Hammers reworked

Rippers reworked

New tree textures

Lightning adjusted

Fog reworked

Drill reworked

Roller lights fixed

Reworked how machines cut dirt

Grader reworked

Save throwing you out of the machine fixed

Machine running away fixed

Auto F1 added when moving dirt

Texture issues causing crashes fixed

Dirt Further optimized

*Other small issues

This will be the last update for 2022!

Happy holidays and have a Great new year!

Best regards

Christian