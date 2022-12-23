 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Ore update for 23 December 2022

Update! [0.11] Dozers, Textures, Autosave & Nukes

Share · View all patches · Build 10207125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update! [0.11] Dozers, Textures, Autosave & Nukes

Added a New Dozer as a Holliday present!
Added a way to end 2022 with a big bang! (Project Plowshare)
Added Autosave (with interval settings)
Rock can now only be cut with hammers, rippers & explosives
Hammers reworked
Rippers reworked
New tree textures
Lightning adjusted
Fog reworked
Drill reworked
Roller lights fixed
Reworked how machines cut dirt
Grader reworked
Save throwing you out of the machine fixed
Machine running away fixed
Auto F1 added when moving dirt
Texture issues causing crashes fixed
Dirt Further optimized
*Other small issues

This will be the last update for 2022!
Happy holidays and have a Great new year!

Best regards
Christian

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link