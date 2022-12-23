Update! [0.11] Dozers, Textures, Autosave & Nukes
Added a New Dozer as a Holliday present!
Added a way to end 2022 with a big bang! (Project Plowshare)
Added Autosave (with interval settings)
Rock can now only be cut with hammers, rippers & explosives
Hammers reworked
Rippers reworked
New tree textures
Lightning adjusted
Fog reworked
Drill reworked
Roller lights fixed
Reworked how machines cut dirt
Grader reworked
Save throwing you out of the machine fixed
Machine running away fixed
Auto F1 added when moving dirt
Texture issues causing crashes fixed
Dirt Further optimized
*Other small issues
This will be the last update for 2022!
Happy holidays and have a Great new year!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update