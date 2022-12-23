 Skip to content

Road Domination update for 23 December 2022

v0.1.1

Build 10207075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to let you feel holiday spirit in the game.

We have replaced some of the trees in the game with conifers. During festive period, you should notice Christmas tree lights in several places.

Happy holidays!

Release Notes

Added
  • Conifers (some existing trees replaced by conifers)
  • Christmas lights on some conifers (visible only 24 Dec - 1 Jan)
Fixed
  • Visibility of lights from objects (neon lights, Christmas lights, etc.) inside a level
  • Delayed navigation to a different screen

