A small update to let you feel holiday spirit in the game.
We have replaced some of the trees in the game with conifers. During festive period, you should notice Christmas tree lights in several places.
Happy holidays!
Release Notes
Added
- Conifers (some existing trees replaced by conifers)
- Christmas lights on some conifers (visible only 24 Dec - 1 Jan)
Fixed
- Visibility of lights from objects (neon lights, Christmas lights, etc.) inside a level
- Delayed navigation to a different screen
Changed files in this update