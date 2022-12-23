 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom-Heroes update for 23 December 2022

Kingdom-Heroes Update: "Experience"

Share · View all patches · Build 10207044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

I can finally announce that the 6th major update for Kingdom-Heroes is named the "Experience" update and is now live!
The focus of this update is mainly on quality of life and other technical features.

Some of the new things are:

  • a selectable fps limit (60, 120 or 144)
  • a proper loading screen with helpful tips
  • new Steam achievements
  • a reworked tutorial

Also some bug fixes that come with every update.

I hope that you have fun with the update and until the next announcement! :)

Changed files in this update

Kingdom-Heroes Content Depot 1013001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link