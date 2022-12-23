Kingdom-Heroes Update: "Experience"

Hello players!
I can finally announce that the 6th major update for Kingdom-Heroes is named the "Experience" update and is now live!
The focus of this update is mainly on quality of life and other technical features.
Some of the new things are:
- a selectable fps limit (60, 120 or 144)
- a proper loading screen with helpful tips
- new Steam achievements
- a reworked tutorial
Also some bug fixes that come with every update.
I hope that you have fun with the update and until the next announcement! :)
