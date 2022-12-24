12/24 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10207024 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 02:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 12/24. It is estimated that 100 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. The online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exemption role

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Nangong Yichen, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming, and the simulated spirit complaining camp: Bai Qilian, Yang Qilang, the spoonful maniac, Xing Tian

Time limited snow and ice scenes online!

The main interface of the game has been changed to a winter snow scene, and the background music has been changed! Feel the online experience~

New Activity

● The "Peach Blossom Ice and Snow" themed treasure box will be opened in a limited time

"Decorate the red crown and welcome the ice and snow with smiles"

Christmas swimwear theme series is newly launched for a limited time!

Time: 2022/12/24-2023/1/6

Activity rules: Collect the corresponding costumes of the characters during the activity time to exchange for the exclusive hair color of Ice Snow Peach

● The "Ice and Snow Bloom" Heaven selected Treasure Box can be opened within a limited time

"The snow is flying all over the sky, and the ceremony is in the red silk"

New limited clothing of ice and snow red halo series, enjoy ice and snow suit, ice and snow red halo shape, classic white ghost fog at super value and low price!

Treasure box time: 2022/12/24-2023/1/6

● Shopping mall special effect jewelry updating

"Welcome the snow and ice, and keep giving good gifts"

Elk ornaments (Wei Qingyu, Xia Shiyu, Nalan Lian Dance), red nose ornaments (Peng Gang, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying) of Shangxin Ice and Snow Festival in the mall

Wear accessories to unlock the surprise of the Ice and Snow Festival flashing in the corner

Happy New Year's Day! Limited time return discount!

Xiaozuo Yuyan Jiali series, Xiaoli Juechen Jinzhi series, He Ruoyao Moon Inviting Cup series, Nalan Lian Dance Remote Moon Drinking series, Nie Xiaoqian Guigong Goddess series

[New fitting room]

Tianxuan Treasure Box: Snow Girl - Snow Gathering Series

Theme Treasure Box: Snow White Winter Curtain Snow Ritual Series, Luofang Whitening Ice and Snow Series

Lingshi&Ancient Coin Mall: (Wei Qingyu, Xia Shiyu, Nalanlian Dance) - Christmas Elk, (Peng Gang, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying) - Red Nose

Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Xiaojiang Yuyan Jiali Series, Xiaoli Juechen Jinzhi Series, He Ruoyao Moon Watching Invitation Cup Series, Nalan Lian Dance Remote Moon Drinking Series, Nie Xiaoqian Guigong Goddess Series

Function adjustment

The number of times for hanging up and flash back in the local network will increase by 2

Problem repair