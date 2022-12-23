This is a minor update for Jacob's Quest which adds the following;
-It adds support for XINPUT controllers (e.g Xbox, Playstation, Logitech) controllers that do not use the Xinput API will fall back to the standard controller mode.
-Improved Menu icon and battle control icon on the world map.
-Major improvements to Waterfall Basin textures and map colouring
-New Pazuzu battle and field sprites
-Updated Dark King sprites
-Restored Gorgon-type shadows and damaged sprites
Jacob's Quest update for 23 December 2022
Version 1.2
This is a minor update for Jacob's Quest which adds the following;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update