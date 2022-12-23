 Skip to content

Jacob's Quest update for 23 December 2022

Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10207015

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update for Jacob's Quest which adds the following;
-It adds support for XINPUT controllers (e.g Xbox, Playstation, Logitech) controllers that do not use the Xinput API will fall back to the standard controller mode.
-Improved Menu icon and battle control icon on the world map.
-Major improvements to Waterfall Basin textures and map colouring
-New Pazuzu battle and field sprites
-Updated Dark King sprites
-Restored Gorgon-type shadows and damaged sprites

