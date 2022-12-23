Version 1.2

This is a minor update for Jacob's Quest which adds the following;

-It adds support for XINPUT controllers (e.g Xbox, Playstation, Logitech) controllers that do not use the Xinput API will fall back to the standard controller mode.

-Improved Menu icon and battle control icon on the world map.

-Major improvements to Waterfall Basin textures and map colouring

-New Pazuzu battle and field sprites

-Updated Dark King sprites

-Restored Gorgon-type shadows and damaged sprites