Frozen Flame | Update #2 Hotfix 0.70.0.1

Greetings, pilgrims!

Here are some changes and fixes we implemented as soon as we could.

At the players' requests:

Forge now produces resources indefinitely, adding them to stacks. Now you can queue up a bunch of stone blocks and continue exploring the Dragon's Grove without worrying about your production.

A peace treaty has been signed with the rams - they will no longer attack players as long as players don't provoke them. Their respawn time has been increased.

The Mountain King developed a dire need for the Heavenly Crystals. From now on he'll gladly accept them in exchange for the Nature Crystals or the Mithril Helmet recipe.

Other fixes:

Fixed the bug causing game settings to reset;

Fixed the issue causing some dishes to grant unintentionally high HP gains, and some - no boons at all;

When used as an ingredient, apples now grant bonus physical resistance;

Ghosts have once again gained ability to deal damage;

Manticores became more aggressive and gained some extra HP;

Soles are now appropriately displayed while wearing the Mithril armor set;

Fixed the issue causing texts of some Memorials to get covered by their images.

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/playfrozenflame

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame

Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame

Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame