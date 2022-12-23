Blaston: Free-To-Play Patch is now live!

Hello everyone! Today we have released a patch for Blaston to address some issues introduced in version 2.0 of the game.

These mainly focus on critical issues found where players were unable to see their equipped avatar skins in the Ozo Lounge as well as text not being displayed properly for players playing Blaston in Italian & Traditional Chinese.

In version 2.0 we had hoped to add more localization options for players, but unfortunately we ran into issues when adding Italian and Traditional Chinese to the game. For the time being these options will become unavailable, and we hope to be able to add them into the game in a future update.

Bug Fixes

Avatar skins are now properly displayed when entering the Ozo Lounge.

Updated and fixed several text errors in weapon and attachment descriptions.

Disabled broken unsupported languages: Italian & Traditional Chinese.

For players on standalone Quest 1, unfortunately it seems like the game is having trouble running the game with all the new content added in. We’re currently investigating this issue to see what we can do to solve the problem.

If you’re running the game on Quest 1, we recommend you restart the headset, and avoid entering the Ozo Lounge for now. You should still be able to play duels normally while we investigate this further. For Quest 1 players on Steam, you should still be able to play the game as per usual.