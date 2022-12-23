 Skip to content

Surviving West update for 23 December 2022

Lootboxes and Interactions!

Surviving West update for 23 December 2022

Christmas update!

More world lootboxes and interactable characters around the world!
New quests and converasations!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cya you all in Januari!

