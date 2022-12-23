Voxella Delta-16

DELTA-16: 12/23/2022

some tweaks, changes, alterations, and fixings of the buggy variety:

-added return stars. relatedly, you can no longer get softlocked in card castle

-glass flowers and ice lilies can now be collected! with scissors

-added a bit more special dialogue

-added sound effects for making potions, getting water, being shocked, combining accessories, and infusing armor.

-there is a new command, text

-console commands and sapling growth timers now save!

-you can no longer kill bosses multiple times

-fixed various bugs

-added more splashes