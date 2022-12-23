 Skip to content

Voxella update for 23 December 2022

Voxella Delta-16

Voxella Delta-16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DELTA-16: 12/23/2022
some tweaks, changes, alterations, and fixings of the buggy variety:
-added return stars. relatedly, you can no longer get softlocked in card castle
-glass flowers and ice lilies can now be collected! with scissors
-added a bit more special dialogue
-added sound effects for making potions, getting water, being shocked, combining accessories, and infusing armor.
-there is a new command, text
-console commands and sapling growth timers now save!
-you can no longer kill bosses multiple times
-fixed various bugs
-added more splashes

