DELTA-16: 12/23/2022
some tweaks, changes, alterations, and fixings of the buggy variety:
-added return stars. relatedly, you can no longer get softlocked in card castle
-glass flowers and ice lilies can now be collected! with scissors
-added a bit more special dialogue
-added sound effects for making potions, getting water, being shocked, combining accessories, and infusing armor.
-there is a new command, text
-console commands and sapling growth timers now save!
-you can no longer kill bosses multiple times
-fixed various bugs
-added more splashes
Voxella update for 23 December 2022
Voxella Delta-16
DELTA-16: 12/23/2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update