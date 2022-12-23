POLITY - v1.9.3: Changelog

Changelog
[1.9.3] - 2022-12-23
Added
-Added new roads.
-Added new plants.
-Added flower beds.
-Added new benches.
-Added new statues.
-Added new columns.
-Added new cosmetic items: Angel Wings, Trident, Angel’s Bow.
-Added Mangrove Habitat and components.
-Added some of the missing item components.
-Added Korean, Thai, and Japanese chat language support.
Improved
-Improved some dialogues.
-Improved the Hints on the loading screen.
-Improved chest interactions.
-Improved server optimization.
-Improved voice chat.
-Improved the gift-opening interaction.
-Improved some buttons.
-Improved the beekeeping process by enlarging the Hives and Honey Extractor.
-Improved the governing features under the ‘IDPhone’ named as E-Citizen
Removed
-Removed the country management features on the map from the ‘Country Setting’ panel. (Except for ‘Avatar List’ and ‘Allies’).
Fixed
-Fixed the bug of resolution of the material details panel.
-Fixed a bug in the Profile panel.
-Fixed a bug in the quest panel.
-Fixed the scroll-related bugs.
-Fixed translation-related bugs.
-Fixed the bugs related to the ticket system.
-Fixed a bug causing an error in the loading order on the workbench.
-Fixed the bug on the materials panel not closing when necessary.
-Fixed the quest bug of ‘Citizen Fund and Backpack’
-Fixed the bug in the Exchange Panel.
-Fixed bugs related to sound effects.
-Fixed the bug on the Forestry focus mode.
-Fixed the timer on the Mercantile Dock.
-Fixed the chat bugs.
-Fixed bugs related to item swapping, stacking, and splitting.
-Fixed the tax change bugs in the presidency.
-Fixed the NPCs disappearing bug.
-Fixed the account securitization process interfering with trading in market stalls.
-Fixed bug on the Greeter.
-Fixed the backpack bugs.
-Fixed the Citizenship bug.
Working On
-Working on adding a detailed Professions description.
-Working on adding a duration to Actions.
-Working on improving NPC dialogues.
-Working on improving Mercantile Dock mechanics.
-Working on adding new objects and items.
-Working on improving the configuration of My Places and Floors panels.
-Working on improving the Fast Travel panel.
Changed files in this update