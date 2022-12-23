[ ver2.1.1] Bug Fix!

[ Fix ] Bug with offline bonus for Appraise Herbs getting stuck.

We have fixed a problem with the offline bonus that prevented loading of loop actions such as "Appraise Herbs" and "Appraise Rare Metal".

There are other bugs that have been fixed or are in the process of being fixed, but in consideration of the problem of not being able to load, we have released this patch to fix only this bug.

If these Loop Action may still have issues, I'll fix it in the future:)

Thanks again for all of your glitch reports and suggestions! They are extremely helpful!