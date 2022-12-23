LONN | Update 2.0 | Procedural Game Mode, Weapons and Christmas Update

Hey everyone!

On the 12th of December we released our Update 1.0. We were able to fix some major issues and improve upon the game. This time we wanted to do a mix of game improvements and bringing new game content for our current players and new players.

Let's start with the new game content

Christmas Update



Being Christmas time we've added a Christmas tree and a little message for you in the main menu level.

Bounty Adventure Mode

This mode is in the experimental section within the main menu level. You'll be able to go into procedurally generated layouts for a City Bounty Mission. You'll encounter different level layouts, enemies and weapons each time you go in.

Being the first iteration we currently have a smaller pool of hand crafted tiles and procedural elements to mix together but we wanted to give everyone something that was replayable and worked to the games strengths.



Npc's in the map have dialogue with you so make sure to talk with them. They will help guide you and fill you in on the map objective and some background about the place you're visiting. Hinting at a few things we'd like to expand upon one day.



You'll be able to select background music for the game mode from the music selector. You can also select none if you just want ambient noise. By default the music is off so you can choose which track you'll like. We've added a few from the game.

We've setup all of the core functionality in a way to allow expanding upon the game mode to be a straight forward process. If you end up enjoying this mode please let us know on the discussion page. Also let us know your ideas or what you'd like to see added to the mode.

We hope you have fun with it! It was a ton of work to get this mode into the game but we like the idea of building upon something replayable.

Important Note For Bounty Adventure Mode

We're aware of a texture streaming issue resulting in blurry textures. In most cases quitting out and launching the mode again will fix it. We're going to look into a hot fix update for this.

New Weapons

We've created three new melee weapons to have fun with. They can all be found in the Arena.

Sci-fi Warhammer



This is the weapon we put the most work into. You can swing it and defeat enemies in a small amount of hits. However if you hold trigger to charge it and then smash an enemy you can kill them in one hit. It's heavy and designed to be held with two hands.

Long Sword



This sword is quite long and should be fun to play around with. Stab enemies at a distance!

Experimental Axe



We wanted to experiment with having the ability to make weapons where the impale point and direction is on another side. So with the axe you can smash it into enemies and stick it into them. We've added this weapon into the arena as an experiment. Let us know how it feels and if you run into any issues.

Character Updates

We've made a few improvements to the character. We focused on what we knew we would be able to improve/fix. This update is all about jumping.

Air Control and Jump Height Control

You can now control your jump height. Pressing the jump button will allow you to jump a little bit, but holding it down will allow you to jump higher.

You also have air control now once you jump. Move your thumbstick around and you'll be able to move while in air.

These two updates should make platforming sections of our game significantly easier/more enjoyable. We hope you find the character update to be an improvement to the player character.

Final Note

We hope you have a great Christmas and have fun playing the game!

Dan, Matt and Sanjay

SixSense Studios