Sweet Surrender update for 23 December 2022

Patch 8.1 - Beta Release

Build 10206659

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We just released a small beta update, which is a preview of the next patch we are working on. There were a few issues, which were introduced with the melee update, that we wanted to address before the next update.

The most important points that we worked on are:

  • The Reaper class progress will no longer reset when using ranged weapons on subsequent runs (a few edge cases remained)
  • Fixed a bug that would cause bullets to always ricochet back to the player when shooting shielded enemies
  • Your progress in adventure mode will now no longer be deleted when you start a daily run
  • Removed the destructible wall and explosive barrel from the elevator to the final boss
  • Lowered the range at which bulky enemies start pushing you backwards
  • Fixed some interactions between old chips and melee weapons
  • Fixed an issue with the spider hive hologram in the homebase
  • Added some improvements to the tutorial

We hope that these fixes address the issues that some of you encountered. As always, we are very thankful for any problems that you report to us, as it helps us out a lot in improving the game.
If you want to try out the beta and let us know what you think, you can join our [Discord](discord.gg/salmigames).

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,
Salmi Games

