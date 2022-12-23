Patch notes 1.3.9

Hello Citizens!

With these new patch notes, we fixed some of the bugs and technical problems that we found after the Winter Helliday update. We're also adding some details to certain elements of the game that we think you'll appreciate! Here's the full list:

Fixed imagos not getting set upon spawning in the shops;

Fixed pocket being exploitable during the tutorial;

Fixed the last item of the referral system's gift box reappearing at every new login;

Fixed gift box sorting layer;

Added splash sound effect when throwing an object inside the water;

Added sound effects when receiving Octave's quest rewards;

Imagos are now updated when loading the game to make sure they are always correct and with the number of points indicated on their configuration;

Reduced Imagos provided by the Wall Safe;

Green weapons are now a lot more common, spawning up to 4 times more across Century City;

Drinks no longer increase or decrease satiety. That also means that Attributes are now capped equally for everyone;

We reduced Mr Chapman's and Mr Watt's range to have a more varied weapons meta;

Now your hunt should be a little smoother! Let us know here, in the official discord channel.