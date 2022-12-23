Hotfix Patch on Dec. 23

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new hotfix patch adjusting the difficulty of the Mole Cave and Logan's Lair puzzles. We hope you are feeling better now. And there are other fixes.

In the meantime, we've extended the closed multiplayer test until next Monday! Try out new twists of the single-player patch on the story and MP closed test.

Added:

Added some translations to French, Italian, Spanish, and German (more others will come later)

Added medal rewards for some commissions

Added the source guide of the Rutabaga during the quest, The goat

Adjusted and optimized

Lowered Mole cave and Logan's hideout puzzle difficulties, improved direction instructions, added more jump landing items, and enlarged judgment scope (we will continue to work on it, please let us know how do you feel the new changes in our Discord or this Steam Thread)

performance, and actions in story scenes

Adjusted some of Grace's and some NPCs' facial expressions,

Optimized the goat's amination

Optimized the fps of the city and the Valley of the Whisper

Fixed:

Fixed the issue that the SandSnakeKing was displayed as the LungFishKing

Fixed the issue that the dungeon could not be left after defeating Logan

Fixed a collision problem with a wall in Logan's hideout

Fixed an issue where the final contamination point could not be resolved in the Clear the Air quest

Fixed an issue where characters forced to sleep won't receive quest items during the Clear the Air quest

Fixed Plierimp voice issue

Fixed an issue where character models would disappear after playing the boxing machine

Fixed an issue where the SandSnakeKing appeared as LungFishKing

Fixed an issue where players were unable to leave the dungeon after Logan's story

Fixed collision issues with walls in Logan's hideout

Fixed an issue where certain treasure chests could be opened repeatedly

Fixed a bug that caused mounts to keep spinning after returning to the stable

Fixed a freeze when players spoke to Qi during the Mysterious Box quest

Fixed incorrect material description for intermediate tailoring machine and replaced gravity motor with motor

Deleted the miscellaneous objects that appeared in the Mole cave CG

Fixed an issue where Zeke sleeps while standing

Fixed the mysterious businessman's dialogue text errors

Fixed an issue where the Mole mineral dungeon could not be unlocked after completing the main story

Fixed the drop issue with the Scrooge McMoles in the Mole Cave

Fixed an issue where buying a ticket while riding the horse would not enter the Eufala Salvage backyard.

Fixed a typo in Heidi's lines

Fixed an issue where Album could not play Logan's combat photos

Fixed the incorrect bubbles after defeating the Rat Queen

Fixed an issue where the descriptions of Painting: Day of the Bright Sun and Painting: Age of Darkness were swapped.

Fixed an issue where books could not be placed on Wooden Bookcases

Fixed an issue where there was a strange color shadow on the other side of The Bend

Fixed a bug where Black Saxoul trees planted in the desert had a mature special effect

