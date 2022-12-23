 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator update for 23 December 2022

A merry Christmas with additional ducks

Share · View all patches · Build 10206535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holiday season everybody!

We spent the last few days napping by the fireplace, but somehow we also managed to get some work done.

With this Christmas update, you'll experience temporary content for the first time ever!

We could call it an "in-game" event where you don't have - as usual - to do anything... but unwrap gifts!

For a limited time your pools will boast Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, and of course the special ducks who decided to pay you a visit for the occasion.

Since it's a time for surprises, if you want to know who these placid ducks are you'd better get there and start unwrapping, they are not going to be there forever.

Or maybe they will, if they like you. I don't know. I guess we'll see. Can you wait?

turbolento games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999361
  • Loading history…
Depot 2142510
  • Loading history…
Depot 2229460
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link