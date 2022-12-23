A merry Christmas with additional ducks

Happy holiday season everybody!

We spent the last few days napping by the fireplace, but somehow we also managed to get some work done.

With this Christmas update, you'll experience temporary content for the first time ever!

We could call it an "in-game" event where you don't have - as usual - to do anything... but unwrap gifts!

For a limited time your pools will boast Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, and of course the special ducks who decided to pay you a visit for the occasion.

Since it's a time for surprises, if you want to know who these placid ducks are you'd better get there and start unwrapping, they are not going to be there forever.

Or maybe they will, if they like you. I don't know. I guess we'll see. Can you wait?

turbolento games