 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls Overboard update for 23 December 2022

[1.5.4] QoL fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10206478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Character description fixes.
-Timeout is now more clear when it happens.
-After pressing arrows and then the spacebar will no longer swap character (was a bug).
-Time reset for pearls now works as intended in bubble shooter (You gain 40 seconds)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link