-Character description fixes.
-Timeout is now more clear when it happens.
-After pressing arrows and then the spacebar will no longer swap character (was a bug).
-Time reset for pearls now works as intended in bubble shooter (You gain 40 seconds)
Girls Overboard update for 23 December 2022
[1.5.4] QoL fixes!
-Character description fixes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update