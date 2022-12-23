We want to wish every single one of you a very happy Holiday Season! Thank you for all your support throughout the year. We're super excited to end the year with a major update for Night Racer. We've added new Christmas themed toppers and boost so everyone can blaze their way to the finish line in style. We have more exciting updates coming in the future so keep an eye out.
Night Racer update for 23 December 2022
Season Greetings Night Racers!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
