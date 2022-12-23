 Skip to content

Night Racer update for 23 December 2022

Season Greetings Night Racers!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10206471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We want to wish every single one of you a very happy Holiday Season! Thank you for all your support throughout the year. We're super excited to end the year with a major update for Night Racer. We've added new Christmas themed toppers and boost so everyone can blaze their way to the finish line in style. We have more exciting updates coming in the future so keep an eye out.

