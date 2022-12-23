 Skip to content

Chronos Builder update for 23 December 2022

Chronos Builder Update 1.0.4.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

• Asset rotation is now preserved whenever in the asset rotation mode.

Fixes:

• Fixed a bug that would block camera movement when dragging an item from the library into the scene.
• Fixed a bug that would apply unintended rotations to assets while they are being rotated using the scroll wheel command in the item spawn mode.
• Fixed a bug that would apply an unintended scale to assets while they are being scaled using the scroll wheel + Ctlr command in the item spawn mode.
• Fixed WASD camera movement from triggering while the left Ctrl key is pressed, so that it doesn’t interfere with “Select All” or “Duplicate” commands.

