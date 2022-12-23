Update to Version 0.8.122322

Happy holidays from Frontiers Reach!

This weekends update brings a host of changes to the game. And since it is the holiday season in various regions of the world, let's get down to business and go over the update goodies!

Changed how the player fighter is spawned into the hangar

The player will now spawn and the fighter will be aligned to the carrier deck. The rig for launching and landing will also get aligned in this process meaning fighters will now have their wheels touching the hangar deck during launch and landing and even when respawning.



Added new artwork for the Radiator, Radar, and Fuel Injector modules

New artwork has been added to visually represent these modules on the fighter. Planning new modules to be added in the future.



Added basic TrackIR integration. Expect changes in the future

This is a quick and dirty integration designed for testing. Still waiting on feedback from the team that works on TrackIR before finalizing the integration.



New conversations and characters in the Galley

Around 20 conversations have been added to the GALLEY. These will pop up at various points throughout the main campaign. Some of these conversations are with characters not previously seen in the GALLEY. More coming in the future.



Significant tweaks to how the Radar behaves

In this new setup, the radar visual in the cockpit will track general positional data. No targets will be marked until they are within the radars range fan for establishing an active lock. At which point the target box will become active. Establishing an active lock will allow the radar to provide additional information like object type and distance. Once an active lock is established, that lock cannot be broken until the target has fallen completely out of radar range.



Tweaks to how countermeasures behave

Lifetimes on countermeasures have been changed. Flares are in the middle, chaff the longest, and the EM field the shortest. With this change comes a failure chance for each countermeasure that is deployed. Flares have the highest failure rate, with chaff in the middle, and the EM field having the lowest failure rate.

Fixes