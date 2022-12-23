Evergreen - Prologue v0.1.1 Patch Notes

First of all, thank you all who have played the prologue of Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator!
I hope that you enjoyed your first day in the valley!
Thank you all for leaving your feedback about the prologue, that help me make the final game the best it can be.
Version v.0.1.1
- Now the day starts when the sun is higher so you have more ambient lighting.
- Now you can hold the Left Mouse Button to collect resources.
- The base velocity of the car has been lightly increased.
- The intensity of the car lights has been increased.
- A click sound has been added when you turn on/off the car lights.
- The brake lights have been improved.
- A reposition button has been added to the car so you can press 'R' to relocate the car in case you get stuck.
- A Minimap has been added to the car UI.
