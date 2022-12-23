 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evergreen - Prologue update for 23 December 2022

Evergreen - Prologue v0.1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10206385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, thank you all who have played the prologue of Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator!
I hope that you enjoyed your first day in the valley!

Thank you all for leaving your feedback about the prologue, that help me make the final game the best it can be.

Version v.0.1.1

  • Now the day starts when the sun is higher so you have more ambient lighting.
  • Now you can hold the Left Mouse Button to collect resources.
  • The base velocity of the car has been lightly increased.
  • The intensity of the car lights has been increased.
  • A click sound has been added when you turn on/off the car lights.
  • The brake lights have been improved.
  • A reposition button has been added to the car so you can press 'R' to relocate the car in case you get stuck.
  • A Minimap has been added to the car UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2188881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link