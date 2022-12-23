Christmas Update is here!

The Christmas Content update for Gas Station Simulator features specific content for Christmas along some bug fixes and optimizations. And if you look around, you might already find the spot where the airstrip will be. You can also expect the new pre-recorded stream that should be live later today, so stay tuned. Without further ado, let's get the Christmas started!🎄

Christmas Content

Adds Christmas themed wallpapers.

Adds a Christmas themed landmark.

Adds new decals to the game, most of which are Christmas themed.

Customers now have Christmas hats (can be disabled in Settings if that’s too much Christmas for you). Pssst... I advise to check Gustav as well.

Santa now flies with his sled above the gas station (can be disabled in Settings if that’s just too much cheer for your taste).









Bug Fixes

Fixes a rare issue when cars would not drive to Fuel Pumps.

Customers now should correctly stand in the Cash Shop queue.

Trash stuck under the ground should now be removed after loading a game.

Optimizations

Dynamic shadows for NPCs will now be cast from a new low poly mesh designed specifically to cast shadows instead of their original detailed geometry to improve performance.

We downsampled some textures that were unnecessarily too large in order to lower VRAM usage.

Party Bus and Party Spot Bus will now load NPCs asynchronously to improve overall performance and reduce stutter.

That would be it for today's development update, folks. We hope that you'll enjoy the new content, and charge up your batteries so you can welcome 2023 with a blast💥Also, the whole Drago Entertainment team would like to wish you a Merry Christmas. May this time be filled with joy, love, and excitement, for what is yet to come!

Last but not least, if you already spot where the airstrip will be, but still somehow didn't manage to add it to your wishlist, you can freely do it by clicking the link below⬇️

