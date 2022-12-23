 Skip to content

Minigolf update for 23 December 2022

Patch 1.0.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

1. Ball Physics Improvement

Ball physics were a little bit of. By adjusting the drag and friction, the player ball is now moving much smoother and doesn't have the break effect. It still feels a little bit like "on honey", but this is intended so that the ball doesn't roll all over the place and takes too much time to stop moving.

2. Wall Bouncyness

The wall bouncyness has been increased. Also some walls didn't had the correct physical material. This has been fixed.

3. Charge Sound FX

The charge sound FX of the ball was way too loud. The volume of this FX has been decreased.

4. Buggy Bridge

The hitboxes of the bridge object in the third adventure map (Camp) has been recreated. Now it is much easier and predictable to shoot the ball over the bridge.

5. Input Devices

In the start game menu (the very first menu of the game) you are now able to connect new input devices without restarting the game.

Speacial Thanks

Special thanks to Lazydog and Mechanoid for giving me a lot of feedback. Thank you also for improving the ball phyisics and for testing it. You're awesome!

