Patch fix. 23.12.22

Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:
Forgotten Ice:
Based on the collected feedback and tests, adjustments have been made:
– Reduced time after successful completion of events from 30 to 5 seconds.
– Now you can’t climb some hills.
– On the island with the all-terrain vehicle, the spawn locations of the mutants have been moved.
– Mutant spawn locations have been added to the abandoned laboratory (the number of mutants has remained the same).
Usov-Topi:
– In the second event, mutants now correctly attack players.
– During the events with mutants, the killed fighters of the “Cliff Private Security Company” do not respawn.
Spider Lair:
– Reduced the number of mutants required to complete the phases in the second and third events.
Quests:
– Fixed some cases of Cat Red not having proper dialogue.
– "Utes" PSC" is again displayed in the list of Groupings.
– Increased the reward for a number of Cat's quests (e.g. New Year's Break to Spit).
Interface:
– Fixed a bug when a different location was displayed on the minimap.
Gameplay:
– "New Year's Champagne" now removes the effect of "Intoxication".
– The location of the event "The pile is small" has been slightly modified.
Mutants and Anomalies:
– Reduced the health of the bubbles on the back of the Draug and the Mutating Draug.
– Reduced the size of the Mutating Draug model.
– Changed the color of the Draug bubble explosion.
– Elves and Gift Bags now produce more New Year's Eve treats.
Sincerely,
SO team
