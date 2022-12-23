DASH Mechanic, New Enemy Mechanics, TONS of new Auras & Upgrades!

Share · View all patches · Build 10206229 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 11:26:25 UTC by Wendy

In addition to the update, during the ❄️Winter Sales❄️ Spellbook Demonslayers comes at a 20% discount.

See you in 2023!

Game Rebalance

All demon stats and enemy waves have been rebalanced to improve pacing and accommodate new mechanics.

New Stats

☑️Mana

A resource used for manually activated abilities. Gradually recharges over time.

☑️Mana Recharge Speed

Increases the amount of Mana recharged per second.

☑️Energy Shield

A barrier that takes damage before your HP. Energy Shield starts recharging after not taking damage for a short amount of time.

☑️Dash Invincibility Length

Increases your Dash skill travel distance and Dodge duration.

Dashing



You can now spend 1 Mana to Dash, allowing you to quickly evade enemy attacks with 100% Dodge Chance.

Enemy Changes

Certain enemies can now attack you with projectiles. Enemies with active attacks have HP bars and a gold outline to help keep track of them.

Corrupted Shrines

Certain waves will now spawn a Corrupted Shrine that can attack you with projectiles. Defeating demons and destroying projectiles will contribute to cleansing the shrine. Grants a choice of Arcane Auras as a reward.

Arcane Auras

Arcane Auras are very powerful rewards that can be obtained by defeating Corrupted Shrines.

Bounty Hunter

Damage Multiplier against Elite Demons +50%, Damage +20%.

🔼Evolution: Massacre

You have Fury while there is a living Elite demon.

🧬Mutation: Aftermath

You have Fury while there are no living Elite demons.

Fury increases base damage by +1 per character level, but increases damage taken by +13%.

Velocity

Cast Speed +45%, Dash Invincibility Duration +30%.

🔼Evolution: Inheritance

Dash Invincibility Duration stat also applies to Projectile Speed & Range.

🧬Mutation: Fission

Your Dash splits enemy projectiles in 2, then Deflects them.

String of Ears

Permanently gain 3 copies of a random Shrine buff other than Experience Gain.

🔼Evolution: Ramping

All Shrine buffs also grant Damage +7% & Move Speed +2%.

🧬Mutation: Danger Zone

Buff Effect +100%, Elite Buff Effect +50%.

Mind Expansion

Max Mana +1, Damage +60%.

🔼Evolution: Untamed Thoughts

When you spend Mana, summon Lightning Bolts that deal 13 Damage. All Lightning Bolts deal +7 damage per Max Mana.

🧬Mutation: Solitary Shell

Max Mana +1. +13 Energy Shield per Max Mana.

Anomaly

Summon a Smuggler's Shrine and a Treasure Chest.

🔼Evolution: The Audacity

All spells gain 1 level. Overlevel +2.

🧬Mutation: Bend The Rules

Illegal Spell Damage +50%. Rerolls +7.

Shotgun

Projectile Amount +2, Spell Base Damage per projectile +1.

🔼Evolution: More & More

Projectile Amount +100%.

🧬Mutation: Arm Blaster

Projectile Amount also applies to Armor.

Skewer

Projectile Pierce Amount +1, Damage +30%.

🔼Evolution: Railshot

Spells gain +5 base damage for each pierced demon.

🧬Mutation: Impale

Projectile Pierce amount +50%. Projectile Speed & Range +50%.

Fracture

Projectile Chain Amount +1, Damage +13%.

🔼Evolution: Split Personality

Projectiles gain +3 Base Damage per remaining chain.

+30% Chance for projectiles to continue Chaining if they miss.

🧬Mutation: The Reach Around

Chained projectile range +100%. Projectile Chain Amount +1.

Cremation

Demons have +20% chance to explode, dealing 13% of their Max HP as damage.

🔼Evolution: Eruption

Explode Damage Multiplier +20% for each level of this aura.

🧬Mutation: Blast Zone

Explosion Size Multiplier +20% for each level of this aura.

Dark Moon

Freeze Chance +9%. +35% Chance to Freeze demons that you Dodge.

🔼Evolution: Moon Princess

Frozen demons shatter on death, dealing 7% of their Max HP as damage.

🧬Mutation: Forever Midnight

Freeze Duration +77%.

Trailblazer

Create a trail of Burning Ground when you Dash. Mana Recharge Speed +20%. Burning Ground Base Damage +2.

🔼Evolution: Wildfire

Burning Ground also affects demons in an extra area around the flames.

🧬Mutation: Heat Wave

+30% Damaging Area damage frequency, +7% bonus for each level of this aura.

Arcane Upgrades (Non-Aura)

Cull The Weak

Instantly Execute demons below 25% HP. Damage +20%.

Sigma Stance

Demons lose 33% HP when spawned. Your Critical Chance is always 0%. Critical Shrines are rerolled into another type.

New Standard Auras

Volition

Mana Recharge Speed +25%.

🔼Evolution: Clarity

Max Mana +2. When an Elite demon dies, fully recover your Mana.

🧬Mutation: Palms Read

Max HP +13 per filled mana. When you gain Mana, instantly recover 7% HP.

Surplus

Energy Shield +13, Light Radius +13%.

🔼Evolution: Last Bastion

Energy Shield +30%. When your Energy Shield breaks, negate all HP damage dealt by the hit and Regenerate HP over 0.7s equal to 200% of the hit's damage.

🧬Mutation: Soul Split

Max HP converted to Energy Shield +50%. Max HP +13%, Energy Shield +13%.

Cybernetics

Energy Shield +10, Energy Shield +7%, HP Reserved +4%.

🔼Evolution: Augmentation

Energy Shield Recharge speed is doubled.

🧬Mutation: Jumpstart

When you spend Mana, recover 7 Energy Shield and immediately begin recharging Energy Shield.

New Illegal Upgrades

☑️Time Compression

Destroy all your empty spell slots, and summon a Corrupted Shrine and a Treasure Chest for each.

☑️Petrified Blood

When you lose HP, the amount is reduced by % equal to your Reserved HP, to a max of -50%.

☑️Chained Memories

Mana Recharge Speed +200%. Mana stops recharging for +1.3s upon being spent.

☑️Reroute

100% of Mana Recharge Speed is converted into Regeneration Speed.

☑️Crystal Blood

Regeneration recovers Energy Shield instead of HP while Energy Shield is at least 1. Energy Shield +7.

☑️Reclamation

You gain extra Energy Shield equal to 50% of your Reserved HP.

☑️Kinetic Charge

When you Dodge, recover +1 Energy Shield equal per Armor.

☑️Soul Guard

All but 1 Max Mana is converted to twice that much Armor.

☑️Bare Skin

Energy Shield Recharge instead applies to HP, based on your Max HP. Regeneration Multiplier -50%.

☑️Bloodstream (No longer the evolution of Revengeance)

Damage increases based on missing HP, up to 1.5x at 1 HP.

☑️Modern Engineering

Max Energy Shield +100%. Armor -2.

☑️Smooth Sailing

Base Movement Speed Multiplier +30%, Enemy Projectile Amount +50%.

☑️Discipline

Energy Shield Recharge is not interrupted by damage, but cannot recharge Energy Shield above 70%.

☑️The Best Defense

Damage Reduction multiplies damage dealt instead of reducing damage taken.

New Shrine

Mana Shrine

Increases the Mana Recharge Speed of players.

New Elite Enemy Mods

Mana Jammer

Prevents Mana from being regenerated for +0.7s after spending Mana.

Spell Slinger

Fires up to 3 projectiles at players.

Malice Additions & Changes

Malice 77 can now be accessed. The Invincibility Penetration modifier has been removed from the game. The following Malice modifiers have been added / changed:

🆕Rapid Fire | 1 Malice Per Point, Max of 7

+13% Enemy Attack speed (for activated attacks, not contact damage).

Horde | 2 Malice per point, Max of 5

+20% Enemy Amount & Kills Required per Shrine

Empowered Elites | 2 Malice per point, Max of 4

+25% Effect of elite buffs on enemies per point.

🆕Bullet Hell | 3 Malice per point, Max of 2

Enemy Projectile Amount +1

🆕Escalation | 4 Malice per point, Max of 1

Enemy attack patterns become more difficult.

New Meta Progression Upgrades

🔼Max Mana

🔼Mana Recharge Speed

🔼Free Smuggler Reroll Amount

🔼All Auras added in this update can have Unbinding and Mutation applied.

Other Changes

✅Automatic save backup & recovery has been added to prevent data loss.

✅Freeze against Elite demons has been changed: Instead of fully stopping them but only having 20% duration, it now slows them by 30% for the full duration.

✅You can now reroll for free 1 time at each Smuggler's Shrine. This amount can be increased in the Upgrades menu.

✅Unbound aura upgrade screen now shows aura effects in the description.

✅Improved the performance of Floating Damage numbers.

✅Auras now display their maximum level in their tag text.

✅Improved visual feedback when enemies & players are damaged.

✅Prey Animal Illegal Upgrade now reduces Armor by 2 instead of 1.

✅Nines Illegal Upgrade now also grants Energy Shield +9

✅Revengeance Aura (Explosion Retaliation) Evolution changed:

Evolution: Short Fuse

Revengeance also triggers when you Dodge.

✅Thickening Aura (HP/Armor) Evolution & Mutation changed:

Evolution: Behemoth

Max HP Multiplier +50%, Armor +3, Character Size + 50%.

Mutation: Walk It Off

When you spend Mana, Regenerate 20% HP over 0.1s.

✅Thunder Swarm spell now also launches sparks whenever you spend Mana.

✅Energy Cleave and Nova Cleave now gain extra base damage equal to 20% of your Energy Shield. They have also been increased in speed.

✅Astrid now also starts with +13 Energy Shield.

✅Cremation Aura now causes Chance to Explode above 100% to multiply the damage of its explosions.

Fixes

✔️Fixed a memory leak related to the system that syncs enemy sprites to the position of their physics data.

✔️Fixed an issue where Burning Ground's first tick of damage was only dealing 50% damage.

✔️Fixed an issue where the duration of the Sealth buff was shorter than intended when applied while you already have Stealth.

✔️Fixed an issue where projectiles could not hit more than 10 demons simultaneously (very noticeable on Energy / Nova Cleave).

✔️Other various bug fixes and buffs.

