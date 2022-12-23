 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

They Came From the Sky 2 update for 23 December 2022

Update Patch Notes - December 23, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10206204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following updates have been implemented:

Added: New unlockable area - Fun Park!
Added: New unlockable area - Chinatown!
Added: A lot of new buildings like Ferris wheel, carousel, tearoom and much more!
Added: A lot of new destroyable decorations.
Added: New "enemy" unit - Clown (Who likes clowns? ...me no)
Added: New "enemy" unit - Man in straw hat
Added: New deadly "weapon" Chinese lantern (Yes, you can use it as a deadly fire trap.)
Added: Some new nice sound FX
Changed: Falling enemies or birds can now kill pedestrians or infantry down on the street. Hell yes! It's really fun! :D
Fixed: Enemy projectiles sometimes disappeared and was invisible if enemy was near the end of the left or right side of the screen.


Happy gaming! and Merry Christmas! :)

@FobTi

Changed files in this update

Depot 2080011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link