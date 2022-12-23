Update Patch Notes - December 23, 2022

The following updates have been implemented:
Added: New unlockable area - Fun Park!
Added: New unlockable area - Chinatown!
Added: A lot of new buildings like Ferris wheel, carousel, tearoom and much more!
Added: A lot of new destroyable decorations.
Added: New "enemy" unit - Clown (Who likes clowns? ...me no)
Added: New "enemy" unit - Man in straw hat
Added: New deadly "weapon" Chinese lantern (Yes, you can use it as a deadly fire trap.)
Added: Some new nice sound FX
Changed: Falling enemies or birds can now kill pedestrians or infantry down on the street. Hell yes! It's really fun! :D
Fixed: Enemy projectiles sometimes disappeared and was invisible if enemy was near the end of the left or right side of the screen.
Happy gaming! and Merry Christmas! :)
@FobTi
Changed files in this update