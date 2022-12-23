CUSTOMIZATION UPDATE vol.2

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! With today's update I added more customization parts for the pickup truck !

Together with the last update, I am now in the process of adding new parts for all of the vehicles in Pure Rock Crawling. Now topping in 30 custom options for the first two vehicles ! Looking back at the days when there was no customization options, I must say I am really pleased with amount of content and the rigs you can create with it. Things are going in the right direction :)

I know that there is much more to fix, add to the game, etc, I read every single post on the forum, might not reply but I am fully aware of the issues/requests you have. One thing at a time, we will get there ;)

That being said, next updates will more or less look like this: add more content for the vehicles, then gameplay improvements and hopefully new map right after !

Have fun and take care !