0.6.15 Build 400 Hotfix Patch Note

25 December 2022

Merry Christmas Everyone!

We have small bug fixes!

Changes

[Vehicle] Chase view camera extends distance and height when loading cargo onto a trailer

Bug Fixed

[Crash] Random crash after hitting a Ghost

[Item] Xmas deco light doesn't have a collision box (Thanks to π•―π–†π–—π–Šπ–‰π–Šπ–›π–Žπ–‘)

[Cargo] Cargo delivery randomly doesn't finish in Multiplayer Clients (Thanks to Mr.Sandman)

[Vehicle] Semi Tractor and Trailer physics explode after detaching during multiplayer

[Vehicle] Trailer landing gear lowered after reconnecting in multiplayer (Thanks to Jack Burton)